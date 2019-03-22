A Tyson chicken strips recall has been issued as tens of thousands of the company’s frozen packages may contain traces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that it has recalled roughly 69,093 pounds of frozen chicken trips, including both the Tyson Foods buffalo and crispy style ready-to-eat products. The items were produced on Nov. 30, 2018, according to the release.

They also have a “best if used by” date of Nov. 30, 2019, as well as the establishment number “P-7221” printed on the back of the product package. Here is what the products included in the Tyson chicken strips recall say:

“Tyson fully cooked buffalo style chicken strips Chicken breast strip fritters with rib meat and buffalo style sauce,” which are sold in 25 ounce plastic bags. These ones have the case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318.

“Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips Chicken breast strip fritters with rib meat,” found in 25 ounce plastic bags. These recalled products have the case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422.

“Spare time fully cooked, buffalo style chicken strips Chicken breast strip fritters with rib meat and buffalo style sauce” that were sold in 20 pound frozen cases. They have the case code 3348CNQ03.

A similar recall was issued back in January as more than 36,000 pounds of Tyson chicken nuggets may have had rubber contamination. There are no confirmed reports or ailments linked to the products.