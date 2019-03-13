Verizon 5G Launch: 12 Things We Know

The Verizon 5G launch is quickly approaching and it will offer faster wireless speeds to some customers.
Here’s what we know about Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) 5G launch plans.
- The Verizon 5G launch will take place on April 11.
- This will have the wireless company bringing the service to customers living in Chicago and Minneapolis
- However, the service will only be available in select parts of these cities at launch.
- The company also notes that it has plans to launch its 5G Ultra Wideband network to more than 30 U.S. cities throughout the year.
- To go along with the Verzon 5G launch, the company is also releasing an exclusive 5G moto mod.
- This device works with the moto z3 to upgrade it to use 5G networks instead of 4G networks.
- This will make the moto z3 the first smartphone that is capable of upgrading to the new network.
- Verizon is starting preorders for the 5G moto mod on March 14.
- A special offer allows customers to preorder the 5G motomod for just $50.
- The normal retail price for the this upgrade part is $349.99.
- Verizon requires customers to already own a moto z3, or buy one, when preordering the 5G moto mod.
- The company also has a special deal that gets customers a free moto z3 if they open a new line on a Verizon device payment plan on March 14.
