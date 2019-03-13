Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow: ROKU, ACB, RAD >>> READ MORE
Verizon 5G Launch: 12 Things We Know

VZ is launching its 5G network next month

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

The Verizon 5G launch is quickly approaching and it will offer faster wireless speeds to some customers.

Here’s what we know about Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) 5G launch plans.

  • The Verizon 5G launch will take place on April 11.
  • This will have the wireless company bringing the service to customers living in Chicago and Minneapolis
  • However, the service will only be available in select parts of these cities at launch.
  • The company also notes that it has plans to launch its 5G Ultra Wideband network to more than 30 U.S. cities throughout the year.
  • To go along with the Verzon 5G launch, the company is also releasing an exclusive 5G moto mod.
  • This device works with the moto z3 to upgrade it to use 5G networks instead of 4G networks.
  • This will make the moto z3 the first smartphone that is capable of upgrading to the new network.
  • Verizon is starting preorders for the 5G moto mod on March 14.
  • A special offer allows customers to preorder the 5G motomod for just $50.
  • The normal retail price for the this upgrade part is $349.99.
  • Verizon requires customers to already own a moto z3, or buy one, when preordering the 5G moto mod.
  • The company also has a special deal that gets customers a free moto z3 if they open a new line on a Verizon device payment plan on March 14.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

