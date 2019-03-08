The vernal equinox marks the beginning of spring according to the Gregorian calendar that most of us use throughout the world.

In 2019, the day is only two Wednesdays away, or 12 days away as the vernal equinox will take place on March 20, which will likely see warmer weathers and more sunshine throughout the U.S. and the Northern hemisphere. The beautiful thing about the vernal equinox is that the day and the night will be equally as long as the word equinox is Latin for “equal night.”

An equinox also takes place when the sun sends it light to shine at the exact point where the equator is located on the only day of the year in which the tilt of the Earth’s axis is perpendicular to the sun. The day is also known as the spring equinox, and it doesn’t always take place in the same day of the year, although you can usually expect to celebrate it on March 19, 20 or 21.

The changing days of the equinox is linked to when the sun crosses over the equator, which changes because the Earth doesn’t have the same number of days every year. Expect the vernal equinox to start at 12:15 p.m. this year. Let us hope for warmer weathers, more sunshine and less snow as the calendar changes.

Next year, the vernal equinox will take place on March 19.