Monday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone May Ship With Faster Charger

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of what comes with the 2019 iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

2019 iPhone: A recent rumor claims that Apple is going to include a faster charger with the 2019 iPhone line, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will include a 18W charger in the box. It also claims that this will include a Lightning to USB-C cable and adapter. It’s still disappointing that AAPL may be sticking with the Lightning connector, but at least the faster charging through USB-C is a plus.

iOS 12.3 Beta: The newest version of the iOS 12.3 beta is now available to download, 9to5Mac notes. This new version of the beta is only available to developers. It marks the fourth release of a beta version of iOS 12.3 sent out to developers. There will likely be an update to the public beta in the next couple of days. The final version of iOS 12.3 will likely come out sometime next month.

Camera Bump: New renders of one of the 2019 iPhone devices show off a thinner camera bump, reports BGR. These renders are based off of leaked designs for the iPhone 11 Max. The camera bump is smaller than previously thought, only coming in at 1.2mm. Rumors claim that the iPhone 11 Max will be thicker than previous versions, which is likely why the camera bump is shrinking.

