Tuesday Apple Rumors: 2020 Lineup May Include Three OLED iPhones

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of 2020 iPhone features. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

2020 iPhone: A new rumor claims that Apple is planning to release three smartphones in 2020, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the three 2020 iPhone devices will all feature OLED screens. It also claims that the devices will come with screen sizes of 5.42 inches, 6.06 inches, and 6.67 inches. The rumor says that the smallest of these devices will be the budget version. It even goes so far as to claim that it will cost less than the current budget models, despite the upgrade to an OLED screen.

Skid Correction: A new patent reveals possible plans for skid correction from AAPL’s self-driving car system, AppleInsider notes. This patent lists two different ways that sensors could be used to determine if a car is not turning properly. These sensors would be under the car and could determine speed and angle of travel. The self-driving system can then use this data to better adjust for skidding, such as in poor weather.

News+: Apple couldn’t get The Washington Post or The New York Times to join News+, reports MacRumors. A recent report claims that the company spent a good deal of time in discussions to bring the two publications to the platform. However, neither was willing to do so. It’s likely that the two publications didn’t join because the service would cannibalize their own subscription offerings.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.