Wednesday Apple Rumors: Next macOS Update May Include New Apps

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new apps that may be coming in the next macOS update. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

New Apps: A recent rumor claims that the next macOS update will introduce new apps to the operating system, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the update will introduce apps for Music, Podcasts, Books and TV. These apps will be separate from other apps already on the system and will be able to operate on their own. The rumor doesn’t claim to know what version of macOS will get the apps, but says it may be macOS 10.15.

tvOS 12.2.1: Owners of the Apple TV can now download the tvOS 12.2.1 update, AppleInsider notes. This update brings with it some improvements to the set-top box. Among these are bug fixes and better speeds. This makes it a minor update for users as there are no new features to speak of. However, less bugs and better performance is always a plus.

Prince Harry: Prince Harry is working with Oprah on a documentary series for AppleTV+, reports MacRumors. The series has actually been in the works for several months, but is only now being revealed. According to Prince Harry, the series will focus on mental health. It will be showing up on the service sometime next year.

