Friday Apple Rumors: AAPL Patent Mentions Face ID on Mac

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is details from a recent patent. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Mac Face ID: A new patent from Apple mentions a system similar to Face ID working on a Mac, reports 9to5Mac. The patent describes how a camera on a Mac could be used to identify a person and automatically wake the computer up for them if it is in sleep mode. The use of this camera specifically mentions if the device is in Power Nap mode. This same patent seems to suggest that Magic Keyboards may be getting the Touch Bar.

App Subscriptions: Apple is changing how users sign up for subscriptions to apps, MacRumors notes. The company is now requiring users to go through an extra step of confirmation when purchasing an app that has a renewing subscription. This includes a popup that explains how subscription apps work. It also highlights how users can cancel subscriptions to help avoid unwanted renewals.

iPhone Assembly: Foxconn is preparing to start assembling another AAPL smartphone in India, reports AppleInsider. This will have the company making the iPhone X in the country. Foxconn will reportedly start making the iPhone X in India in July. This assembly is going to take place at its plant in Chennai.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.