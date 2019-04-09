Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Working on Mini-LED Backlight Devices

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new devices coming from AAPL. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Mini-LED Backlights: A new rumor claims that Apple will introduce new devices with Mini-LED backlights, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will start this off with a 31.6-inch display sporting a new design coming later this year. It will then be releasing a 10-inch to 12-inch iPad in early 2020 that also uses the tech. The final device in this rumor is a 15-inch to 17-inch MacBook coming in 2021. The source of this rumor is analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Lisey’s Story: Rumor has it that AAPL is working on an adaptation of Lisey’s Story, The Hollywood Reporter notes. This rumor claims that the tech company is commissioning an eight-episode series based on the novel. The original novel was written by Stephen King, who will also be writing each of the eight episodes. Julianne Moore will be starring in the series.

5G Modems: It looks like Apple may be able to get help for its 5G modem problem from an unexpected source, reports AppleInsider. A rumor claims that Huawei is open to the idea of selling its 5G modems to the company for use in its smartphones. However, the rumor says that Huawei is only up to doing this for AAPL, and not for other companies.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.