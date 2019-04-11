Arby’s Tickets to Hawaii for $6?? What’s the Catch?

Arby’s tickets to Hawaii are going to be on sale soon and will only cost $6.

Source: Shutterstock

The offer for Arby’s tickets to Hawaii comes with a catch. The trip is only going to put the customer in the island paradise for just a few hours. Six to be exact. The customer will show up in the state, enjoy some of the chain’s new King’s Hawaiian sandwiches, and then will leave later that day.

That definitely seems like a bit of a disappointment, but it’s still a trip to Hawaii for just $6. It also includes the return trip in that price, as well as the chain’s new sandwiches. It’s also worth noting that the flight to Hawaii will be first class.

Here’s the official explanation from the fast food chain about the Arby’s tickets to Hawaii.

“Arby’s $6 Hawaiian Getaway flies you to Honolulu to see the sights—all three Arby’s King’s Hawaiian® sandwiches. No volcanoes. No pineapple farms. Just you, sweet buns, tender meats, and a Hawaiian paradise to eat them in. Tickets on sale April 12th.”

There are only going to be 10 tickets available for customers to purchase and they will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. The first batch of five tickets go on sale April 12. A second batch, including another five tickets, will go on sale April 15.

Anyone looking to get the Arby’s tickets to Hawaii for even cheaper can do so. There’s also a special redemption code in the terms and services that allows them to redeem the offer for free. This code is “ALOHA”.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.