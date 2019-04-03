Britax may be in hot waters as the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall of one of its jogging strollers that injured babies, yet the company refused to enact the recall, according to a piece in The Washington Post.

The agency asked the business to issue a recall after hearing reports of its three-wheeled BOB jogging strollers losing their front wheel at times, causing adults and babies to go flying in the middle of using them. The stroller reportedly led to the injuries of close to 100 adults and children.