Britax may be in hot waters as the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall of one of its jogging strollers that injured babies, yet the company refused to enact the recall, according to a piece in The Washington Post.
The agency asked the business to issue a recall after hearing reports of its three-wheeled BOB jogging strollers losing their front wheel at times, causing adults and babies to go flying in the middle of using them. The stroller reportedly led to the injuries of close to 100 adults and children.
And these weren’t exactly minor injuries either as some included broken bones, smashed teeth, as well as bleeding. Staff members collected roughly 200 reports submitted by consumers between 2012 and 2018, leading to an investigation. The agency said in 2017 that close to 500,000 of the popular jogging strollers had to be recalled. However, Britax did not agree.
It’s not often that a business refuses to comply with a recall, and this is an especially puzzling case as there were plenty of accidents and injuries caused by the stroller, while many others may be at risk of getting hurt. Britax claimed that the strollers were safe when used as instructed as they met industry safety standards, while also refusing to warn customers about the issue.
The CPSC then sued Britax to force a recall in February 2018, yet the company still decided it was not going to comply. The business waited out the lawsuit until the agency was taken over by Trump appointees, who then made the issue go away for the company without a recall.