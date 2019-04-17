The Rocky Mountain High: Carl’s Jr. CBD Burger Will Debut (for One Day) on 4/20

Carl’s Jr. is going to be offering a special CBD burger to customers on April 20.

The offer from Carl’s Jr. for a CBD burger comes in the form of the Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight. This burger will include the chain’s special Santa Fe Sauce, but with a little added CBD oil. It will only be available at one of the chain’s locations in Denver, Colo.

The special CBD burger will only be available for purchase on 4/20. That’s not much of a surprise considering that this is the unofficial holiday for weed advocates. The burger chain is also keeping in the holiday spirit by selling the Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight for $4.20, reports CNBC.

The rest of the Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight ingredients are as follows.

Two Hamburger Patties

Pickled Jalapenos

Pepper Jack Cheese

Waffle Fries

Bun

“It is something that feels right for the brand,” Patty Trevino, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Carl’s Jr., told CNN. “We are all about innovation.”

It’s also worth pointing out that this may not be just a one-time offer from the restaurant chain. The company says that this will serve as a test for the CBD burger. If it goes over well with customers. The chain may choose to offer it at other locations. However, it may also run into trouble with the FDA, which doesn’t allow restaurants to add CBD to food while cooking.

