Comscore News: SCOR Stock Sinks on Executive Departures

Comscore news about it losing some executives has SCOR stock falling on Monday.

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR ) has announced that Bryan Wiener, the CEO of the company, is leaving. This will also have Wiener giving up his position on SCOR’s Board of Directors.

According to Comscore, it already has Dale Fuller taking over as interim-CEO following Wiener’s departure. Fuller is a current Director on its Board. The company has also created a governance committee to search for a permanent replacement for Wiener.

To go along with the Comscore news about its CEO stepping down is another major departure. The company says that Sarah Hofstetter, President of Comscore, is also resigning from her role at the company. Unlike with Wiener, SCOR has no plans to immediately replace her.

Comscore’s announcement today also includes new members joining its Board of Directors. These new members are Irwin Gotlieb, Joanne Bradford and Kathi Love.

The Comscore news about it losing executives also includes some preliminary results from its first quarter of 2019. The company is expecting revenue for the quarter to come in between $100 million and $104 million. That’s bad news for SCOR stock with Wall Street expecting revenue of $106.60 million for the period.

Comscore says that it will be releasing its earnings report for the first quarter of the year in the first half of May.

SCOR stock was down 24% as of Monday afternoon.

