Greenbrier Earnings: GBX Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

The Greenbrier earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2019 has GBX stock moving today.

Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) reported earnings per share of 22 cents for its fiscal second quarter of the year. This is a drop from the company’s earnings per share of $1.02 from the same period of the year prior. It was also below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 24 cents for the quarter, but wasn’t dragging GBX stock down on Friday.

Greenbrier also reported net income of $2.77 million for its fiscal second quarter of 2019. This is down from the company’s net income of $61.64 million reported in its fiscal second quarter of the previous year.

Operating income reported in the Greenbrier earnings release for its fiscal second quarter of the year was $18.05 million. The railroad transportation company reported operating income of $60.87 million in its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

The Greenbrier earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2019 has revenue coming in at $658.67 million. This is better than the company’s revenue of $629.36 million reported during the same time last year. It also comes in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $628.73 million for the period, but didn’t have GBX stock up today.

Greenbrier also updates its outlook for fiscal 2019 in its most recent earnings report. This has it expecting earnings per share between $3.60 and $3.80 on revenue above $3.00 billion. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $3.61 on revenue of $3.09 billion for the year.

GBX stock was up 5% at the start of trading today, but is now mostly unchanged from yesterday’s closing price.

