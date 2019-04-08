IKEA Sonos Speaker Debuts: 14 Things to Know

There is a new IKEA Sonos speaker line that hides the audio devices as furniture.

Source: Shutterstock

Here’s what to know about the new IKEA Sonos speaker line.

There are currently two speakers that IKEA and Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO

(NASDAQ: This includes a speaker that is embedded into a lamp.

The second speaker is one that can double as a hanging bookshelf.

These two configurations allow customers to have speaker sin their home without drawing much attention to them.

Owners of the devices will also be able to tie them into their smartphone and Sonos sound systems.

There are also plans to eventually add support for the speaker lamp and speaker bookshelf to the IKEA smartphone app.

The two devices will come in both black and white options.

However, customers that purchase the lamp can make other changes.

This includes altering knobs, including a smart light and giving it a different shade.

According to IKEA, it went with the speaker lamp and bookshelf ideas due to success from other similar products.

This includes a table that is sells with wireless charging built in.

Customers that want to purchase the IKEA Sonos speaker lamp will pay $179 for it.

The smaller bookshelf speaker will cost customers $99.

The company notes that customers will get similar performance to a Sonos One out of the speaker lamp.

You can learn more about the IKEA Sonos speaker line by following these links.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.