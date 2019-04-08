IKEA Sonos Speaker Debuts: 14 Things to Know

There is a new IKEA Sonos speaker line that hides the audio devices as furniture.
Here’s what to know about the new IKEA Sonos speaker line.
- There are currently two speakers that IKEA and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) are showing off.
- This includes a speaker that is embedded into a lamp.
- The second speaker is one that can double as a hanging bookshelf.
- These two configurations allow customers to have speaker sin their home without drawing much attention to them.
- Owners of the devices will also be able to tie them into their smartphone and Sonos sound systems.
- There are also plans to eventually add support for the speaker lamp and speaker bookshelf to the IKEA smartphone app.
- The two devices will come in both black and white options.
- However, customers that purchase the lamp can make other changes.
- This includes altering knobs, including a smart light and giving it a different shade.
- According to IKEA, it went with the speaker lamp and bookshelf ideas due to success from other similar products.
- This includes a table that is sells with wireless charging built in.
- Customers that want to purchase the IKEA Sonos speaker lamp will pay $179 for it.
- The smaller bookshelf speaker will cost customers $99.
- The company notes that customers will get similar performance to a Sonos One out of the speaker lamp.
You can learn more about the IKEA Sonos speaker line by following these links.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.