MacKenzie Bezos: 13 Things to Know About One of the World’s Richest Women

MacKenzie Bezos is set to become one of the richest women in the world after divorcing Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things to know about MacKenzie Bezos.

The divorce between her and Jeff Bezos will bring an end to their marriage of 25 years.

The two were originally married in the 90s while working at a New York-based hedge fund.

Following their marriage, the couple moved out west and Amazon was created by Jeff Bezos.

During their 25 years together, the two became the parents of four children.

The separation will have MacKenzie Bezos becoming the fourth-richest women in the world.

She will have a net worth of roughly $35 billion.

Ahead of her is Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Alice Walton and Jacqueline Badger Mars.

Once the divorce is complete, MacKenzie Bezos will be the 23rd richest person the world.

Jeff Bezos will continue to remain the richest person in the world with a net worth of $114 billion.

MacKenzie Bezos is taking 25% of Jeff Bezos’ AMZN stock in the divorce.

However, Jeff will continue to keep the voting rights to these shares.

This will give MacKenzie Bezos a 4% stake in the e-commerce company.

That will also still leave Jeff Bezos as the company’s largest shareholder with a 12% stake.

AMZN stock was up this morning, but is mostly unchanged as of Friday afternoon.

