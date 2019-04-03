Patagonia announced that the apparel retailer has rolled out a new co-branding policy that will prevent certain big fish in corporate America and the tech startup industry from having access to its iconic “Power Vest.”

The Ventura, Calif.-based outdoor clothing giant said that it is revising its policies in regards to the products it is making available to its corporate clients. The business is unhappy with the way its Power Vest has been utilized, as leaders of some financial juggernauts that may not fully consider the needs of their employees and/or customers have been wearing it as a sign of power and industry domination.

Instead, Patagonia said that it will be more selective about who it sells the Power Vest to, focusing on businesses that have a charitable or philanthropical element to it. In other words, unless your company is helping out your community, the environment or something else along those lines, no Power Vest for you!

“RIP The Douche Power Vest,” said @annehelen on Twitter, while @davidstehle noted, “You know who looks good in a fleece vest? A toddler. That’s it. And that’s all. http://bit.ly/2CSxtXp via @ BuzzFeedNews.”

Binna Kim, president of communications agency Vested, attempted to buy the Power Vest for a client, but was rejected. Here’s what Patagonia emailed back:

Patagonia has nothing against your client or the finance industry, it’s just not an area they are currently marketing through our co-brand division. While they have co-branded here in the past, the brand is really focused right now on only co-branding with a small collection of like-minded and brand aligned areas; outdoor sports that are relevant to the gear we design, regenerative organic farming, and environmental activism.

What do you make of the decision?