Tuesday Apple Rumors: We May Know the Final Design for the iPhone 11

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the final design for the iPhone 11. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone 11: A new leak today may give us a look at the final design for the iPhone 11, reports BGR. This leak shows us two case molds for the iPhone 11 line. This includes one for the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Max. It looks like both devices will be sporting a triple-lens camera on the rear of the device. These case molds likely come from a case manufacturer and could always turn out to be inaccurate.

iPad Pro Mouse: A recent rumor claims that Apple is going to add mouse support to the iPad Pro, MacRumors notes. This rumor says that the tech company is adding mouse support to the tablets as a accessibility feature. This will allow users to make use of a mouse by plugging it into the USB-C port on the device. Users may have to enable an accessibility mode to make use of their mice on the iPad Pro.

Pencil Tips: There’s a new patent that may reveal future plans for the Apple Pencil, reports 9to5Mac. This new patent describes a different type of tip that Pencil users could make use of. This tip would give the Pencil a more paintbrush type of feel. It’s also possible that haptic feedback could be used to give users different types of pressure sensations when using the accessory.

