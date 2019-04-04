Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 11 Part Leaks

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an iPhone 11 park leaking. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone 11: It looks like a part for the upcoming iPhone 11 may have leaked, reports BGR. This is a part of the chassis for the iPhone 11. The most interesting thing to note about it is the camera cutout. This cutout suggests that we will be getting an iPhone with a triple-lens rear camera. There’s also a cutout that is likely for the flash, and one other cutout. The design also implies that the triple-lens camera will be in a square enclosure on the rear of the device.

Bulging MacBooks: A new patent may reveal how AAPL could deal with its MacBooks overheating, AppleInsider notes. The patent describes a system that would allow the case of the MacBook to expand out to allow for better airflow. This sounds like it could work on paper, but it may not be a feature that goes over well with customers. Either way, it is only a patent and may never actually see use in one of the company’s products.

HomePod Price: It’s now cheaper to buy an Apple HomePod, reports MacRumors. The tech company is no longer charging $349 for its smartspeaker. Instead, customers will now only have to pay $299 for the device. The lower price could help boost sales of the HomePod, which hasn’t been doing as well as its smartspeaker rivals.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.