The list of U.S. presidential candidates 2020 is only getting bigger, as the Democratic Party now has at least 18 offerings for the role, including Petter Buttigieg.

The South Bend, Indiana mayor is a 37-year-old Democrat who served as a Naval officer, attained degrees from both Harvard University and Oxford University, is a Rhode Scholar and saw military action overseas. He was an intelligence officer in the United States Navy Reserve from 2009 to 2017, becoming lieutenant and deploying for Afghanistan in 2014.

Buttigieg formally announced that he would be running for president on April 14, 2019, which drew criticism due to his limited political experience. However, fans of the Democrat noted that he — who is a South Bend native — was in the driver seat in helping his hometown experience a revival, and he could do the same for the White House and the U.S.

If he is elected, he would become the youngest president ever, as well as the first one who is openly gay. Buttigieg’s platform includes hopes to pass federal legislation that would ban job discrimination against LGBT people, as well as universal background checks for firearms purchases.

The mayor also advocates for universal healthcare, taking care of the environment as a moral responsibility, helping to reduce the gap between rich and poor, as well as preservation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, allowing undocumented migrants brought to the U.S. as children to remain in the country for at least two years and become eligible for a work permit in the country.