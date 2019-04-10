PSN Name Change 2019: Here’s How to Change Your PlayStation ID

PSN name change 2019 is finally live and it lets users change their PlayStation ID.

Changing a PlayStation ID is simple enough. Players will first have to sign into their Sony (NYSE: SNE ) PlayStation 4. After doing so, they will need to head to the Settings option. After this they will need to navigate to Account Management, Account Information, Profile and finally to Online ID.

Now that the users is at the right spot, they will be able to change their PlayStation ID thanks to the PSN name change 2019 update. They just need to chose an appropriate name and then complete the on-screen instructions.

There’s also another way to make use of the PSN name change 2019 feature other than a PS4. This requires users to have access to a web browser. Going this route requires the person to sign into their PlayStation Network account online. After doing this, the user can select PSN Profile in the menu and choose the edit option next to Online ID.

It’s worth noting that these are the only two ways for a person to change their PlayStaion ID. It isn’t possible to do so through a PlayStation 3 or the PlayStation Vita. Another thing to know is that the first name change is free, but additional changes will cost money. However, users are also able to revert back to their old Online IDs at anytime for no cost.

You can learn more about the PSN name change 2019 update at this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.