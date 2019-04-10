A Rock ‘n Play Sleeper recall is being suggested by a group of families that bought the product and blamed it for the death of their infant children.

One such family included couple Keenan and Evan Overton, who warned other parents about the product as their son Ezra died while sleeping in the product on December 2017. Ezra was napping in the sleeper and his father Keenan was asleep next to him.

When Keenan woke up, Ezra was face down in the chair and his face was on the back of the seat, already passed away. “I picked him up and his face was already blue and his nose was squished in,” Keenan Overton told CNN.

The company has not filed a suit against product manufacturer Fisher-Price, but they are in talks about compensation and a potential recall. And just this Tuesday, the American Academy of Pediatrics called for the immediate recall of the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, citing a Consumer Reports analysis that linked the product to the death of 32 infant deaths.

The Consumer Reports analysis notes that Fisher-Price does not believe the deaths of these children was caused by the product. The company said that some of the children either had a previous medical condition or the product was not used properly.

“There is convincing evidence that the Rock ‘n Play inclined sleeper puts infants’ lives at risk, and CPSC must step up and take immediate action to remove it from stores and prevent further tragedies,” said Dr. Kyle Yasuda, AAP president.