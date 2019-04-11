A Shake Shack Game of Thrones secret menu has been unveiled by one of the tastiest burger chains in New York, and they decided to take the concept of a secret menu to a new level.

Source: Shutterstock

The restaurant said that you can only order items from its new secret menu if you order it in Valyrian, a language from the popular HBO series. The decision came as the show is now heading towards its eighth and final season, which will begin this Sunday.

The Shake Shack Game of Thrones secret menu includes two new items, one of which is the Dracarys Burger, named after one of Daenerys Targaryen’s iconic dragons from the series. The item is $11 and it consists of a spicy double cheeseburger topped with bacon, containing Monterey Jack cheese and Shack Sauce.

The other item on the secret menu is the Dragonglass Shake, which is a $7 milkshake that consists of a cool custard blend of mint and white chocolate that is topped with shards of toffee. You can get the burger at the chain’s Madison Square Park location in New York City through April 21, while the shake is available until May 19.

Shake Shack is hardly the first food and beverage business to add Game of Thrones-inspired items. Oreo and Mountain Dew have also been using the show’s branding to sell its products, which are inspired by the series.