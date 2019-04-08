Welcome

Tax Procrastination Memes as We Head Closer to the April 15 Deadline

Have you started doing your taxes yet?

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

We are in the thick of tax season, so we have decided to compile some of our favorite tax procrastination memes to celebrate the busiest time of the year from a financial standpoint.

Tax Procrastination Memes
Source: Shutterstock

Some of us love this time of the year as we will receive a nice refund later this year that will help us pay some bills for the future. Meanwhile, others are not so fond of tax season as it means that we will have to pay a little extra to the government.

Nevertheless, it’s the ideal time to poke fun at the fact that we all (or most of us) will likely due our taxes right before the deadline on April 15. So we are having this fun with the aforementioned memes that we’re hoping you’ll share with your friends and family.

Check them out.


Tax Memes

Procrastination Memes
Source: Meme Generator

 


Tax Memes

Tax Procrastination Memes
Source: T Sheets

 


Tax Memes

Tax Memes
Source: T Sheets

 


Tax Memes

Procrastination memes

 


Tax Memes

Tax Memes
Source: https://www.someecards.com/memes/tax-day/

 


Tax Memes

Tax Procrastination memes
Source: https://www.someecards.com/memes/tax-day/

 


Tax Memes

Memes
Source: Some E-Cards

 

 


Tax Memes

 

 

