U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph Tex Alles is the latest member of the current presidential administration to be booted as a Trump official said the agency is moving in a new direction.

Source: Shutterstock

It was revealed on Monday that retired Marine Corps major general Randolph Tex Alles, who took over as the agency’s director two years ago, will be heading out of his role. Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, said in a statement that the POTUS has selected James M. Murray as his replacement, beginning in May.

Murray has been with the U.S. Secret Service for most of his career. As far as the reason behind the organization pressuring Alles to resign, we’re not entirely sure, with Sanders saying the move “was not based on any single event.” The decision was reportedly made about 10 to 14 days ago.

She added that Alles was told that Trump is currently making certain changes in leadeship throughout the Department of Homeland Security, which the Secret Service is a part of.

“The outgoing Secret Service director must testify before Congress as soon as possible about the potential security vulnerabilities at Mar-a-Lago involving a Chinese national arrested with malware, and other counterintelligence and national security threats,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said.

The statement is in reference to a Chinese woman who entered Mar-a-Lago without an invitation. She reportedly had a thumb drive with malicious software.