Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / WD-40 Earnings: WDFC Stock Slides on Q2 EPS Beat, Sales Miss

WD-40 Earnings: WDFC Stock Slides on Q2 EPS Beat, Sales Miss

WDFC stock is down more than 3.6% Tuesday after hours

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) posted mixed quarterly earnings results late Tuesday, which included earnings that topped what Wall Street called for, while its revenue was below analysts’ guidance, playing a role in WDFC stock falling more than 3% after hours.

The San Diego, Calif.-based household products business said that for its second quarter of its fiscal 2019, it amassed revenue of $101.3 million, just above the $101 million amassed during the same period in 2018. Analysts predicted the company to bring in revenue of $104 million for the quarter.

Earnings did top the mark for WD-40 as they arrived at $1.14 per share, ahead of the $1.11 per share that Wall Street called for in its guidance. The amount was also 9 cents stronger than the $1.05 cents per share brought in by the organization during its second quarter of 2018.

WDFC stock is down about 3.6% after the bell as the strong quarterly earnings showing was not enough to overturn the sales miss. WD-40 shares had been gaining 1.5% during regular trading hours Tuesday.

