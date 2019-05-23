Amazon 3D Body Scan: How to Get Your $25 Gift Card

There’s an Amazon 3D body scan opportunity for anyone that wants to get a $25 gift card.

This offer from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has the company offering the $25 gift card to anyone that signs up for the body scan. The company is trying to learn more about different body types, which is the reason behind the scans.

While the Amazon 3D body scan is a unique one, it also isn’t something that is available just anywhere. Instead, AMZN is only offering the opportunity at two of its locations in New York City.

Other details about the Amazon 3D body scan project that are worth noting include the use of the data. The company is only using the information for internal research and won’t use it for marketing purposes.

Anyone wanting to take part in the Amazon 3D body scan can do so, but they must schedule an appointment for before June 30. Another thing that bears pointing out is that the person can only sign up once, reports Cnet.

Those that take part in the Amazon 3D body scan are rewarded with a $25 gift card. Being that this is Amazon, of course the gift card is for its own online marketplace. Still, that’s $25 that a person gets just for having their body scanned. Depending on how important privacy is, it may be worth it. Especially since the process only takes about 30 minutes to complete.

