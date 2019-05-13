Monday Apple Rumors: More iPhone 11 Leaks Point to Square Camera Bump

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of more iPhone 11 leaks. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone 11 Leaks: More images from iPhone 11 production are showing off a square camera bump, reports BGR. These leaks show a square camera bump on all three of the 2019 devices. Two of these devices are also sporting a rear triple-lens camera. The other only has a dual-lens camera on the back. This lines up with rumors claiming that the iPhone XR successor for 2019 will only have a dual-lens camera on the rear.

iOS 12.3: After weeks of beta testing, iOS 12.3 is now available for download, MacRumors notes. This means that anyone with a compatible device can now download iOS 12.3 and try out its new features. Among these is the updated TV app, which includes a new Channels option. The new update also includes support for AirPlay 2. This allows users to send over media to TVs that support the feature.

Supreme Court: The Supreme Court has weighed in on a case involving Apple, reports 9to5Mac. This case has to do with the App Store. It argues that users of the App Store should be allowed to sue AAPL over is restrictions to only allowing consumers to download apps from that storefront. The Supreme Court ruling only allows the case to move forward. It does provide a final say on the matter.

