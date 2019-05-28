Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Launches 2019 iPod Touch

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a new product launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPod Touch: A new product release from Apple today comes as a bit of a surprise. The tech company is now selling a 2019 version of the iPod Touch. This new devices features an A10 chip and starts at just $199. Customers will also be able to choose more expensive versions of the device if they want more storage. This includes a 256GB model in case they want to be able to bring more music, videos and other content with them on the go.

iOS 13: A new leak shows off a device running iOS 13, reports MacRumors. The leak gives users their first look at the “Dark Mode” that will likely be coming with the release of iOS 13. It also gives users a peak at a redesigned Find My app and other new features. AAPL is likely going to officially announce the new version of iOS during WWDC 2019, which takes place next week.

Betas: Anyone taking part in the developer beta program with AAPL has a lot of new downloads today, AppleInsider notes. The tech company now has new beta versions of iOS 12.4, tvOS 12.4 and watchOS 5.3 available for download. There will also likely be public beta updates for some of these operating systems in the next couple of days.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.