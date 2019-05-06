Monday Apple Rumors: Apple May Debut the New Mac Pro At WWDC

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when the new Mac Pro may be revealed. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Mac Pro: A recent rumor claims to know when Apple will show off the new Mac Pro, reports Bloomberg. According to this rumor, the tech company is considering showing the redesigned computer off at WWDC 2019. WWDC is typically a software event, but AAPL does sometimes use it to announce new hardware. This same rumor also says the company is working on a new external monitor as well.

Watch Repairs: Owners of Apple Watch Series 2 devices may get an upgrade instead of a repair, MacRumors notes. It looks like AAPL is having some trouble getting its hands on components to repair Watch Series 2 devices. As such, some customers are seeing it replace them with comparable Watch Series 3 models instead. It’s unknown how long this will be going on, but it’s sure to be a pleasant surprise for some Watch Series 2 owners.

Camera Colors: A new rumor claims that Apple will change how its rear cameras look with the 2019 iPhone line, reports BGR. No, this isn’t about the triple-lens camera. Instead, it has to do with the color of the camera bump. This has typically been black in previous and current iPhone devices. However, the new rumor says that the bump will now match the color of the smartphone. That might not be a bad change as it could help the larger triple-lens camera bump stick out less.

