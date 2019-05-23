Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Registers New iPhone Models

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of upcoming 2019 iPhone models. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

2019 iPhone: New information may point to the number of 2019 iPhone models, reports, MacRumors. The new models show up in registration documents for the Eurasian Economic Commission. The document lists 11 new iPhone models. They are “A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221, and A2223”. These are likely the new iPhone devices that will be coming out later this year. There will likely be three versions, with various different model types.

OLED Screens: A new rumor says that Samsung is going to be supply Apple with more OLED screens, AppleInsider notes. The rumor claims that Samsung will supply OLED screens for a new version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It doesn’t just stop there. This rumor also asserts that Samsung will also be providing AAPL with OLED screens for use in new versions of the iPad Pro.

China Trade War: Changes are underway as the trade war between the U.S. and China heats up, reports 9to5Mac. Recent rumors are claiming that production of some Apple devices are going to be moving outside of China as early as next month. The rumor says that these will be AAPL devices that are made by Pegatron. This will have it making new MacBook and iPad devices in Indonesia.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.