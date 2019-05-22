Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Sends Out Invites to WWDC 2019

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about WWDC 2019. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

WWDC 2019: Apple is sending out invites to members of the media for WWDC 2019, reports MacRumors. These invites are specifically for the keynote event of WWDC 2019. This will be taking place on June 3 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. There will also be live streams available so those not in attendance can watch from home.

iPhone 11 Render: One graphic designer has an interesting render of the iPhone 11, BGR notes. This render takes the triple-lens camera on the device and removes the bump. Instead, it sits flush with the rest of the case. It definitely makes the device look more sleek, but it’a also just for fun. Customers can expect a camera bump to be on the iPhone 11.

iPhone China: Some Chinese media outlets say using an iPhone in China is embarrassing, reports 9to5Mac. These media outlets are claiming that owners of an iPhone device don’t want to be seen using it in public. This has to do with the current calls to boycott Apple products in the country. These calls come after President Donald Trump put heavy tariffs on many goods from China. There are also some iPhone users in China that don’t care about the boycott and continue to use their smartphones without embarrassment.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.