BJ’s Wholesale Club Earnings: 13 Things for BJ Stock Investors to Know

The BJ’s Wholesale Club earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 is out.

Here’s what investors need to know about the most recent BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ ) earnings report.

The company reported earnings per share of 26 cents for the first quarter of the year.

This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 20 cents from the same time last year.

It also comes in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 24 cents for the period.

Revenue reported in the BJ’s Wholesale Club earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $3.14 billion.

This is better than the company’s revenue of $3.06 billion reported in the first quarter of the previous year.

It also beats out analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.12 billion for the quarter.

The most recent BJ’s Wholesale Club earnings report also includes net income of $35.80 million.

Net income reported by the retail company in the first quarter of 2018 was $14.14 billion.

BJ’s Wholesale Club earnings for the first quarter of the year also has operating income coming in at $70.68 million.

The company’s operating income reported during the same period of the year prior was $64.57 million.

The company’s outlook for the full year of 2019 includes earnings per share between $1.42 and $1.50.

The revenue outlook for this same period has it ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.20 billion.

Wall Street is looking for earnings per share and revenue of $1.47 and $13.36 billion.

BJ stock was up slightly as of Thursday afternoon.

