BJ’s Wholesale Club Earnings: 13 Things for BJ Stock Investors to Know

Here’s what investors need to know about the most recent BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) earnings report.
- The company reported earnings per share of 26 cents for the first quarter of the year.
- This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of 20 cents from the same time last year.
- It also comes in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 24 cents for the period.
- Revenue reported in the BJ’s Wholesale Club earnings report for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $3.14 billion.
- This is better than the company’s revenue of $3.06 billion reported in the first quarter of the previous year.
- It also beats out analysts’ revenue estimate of $3.12 billion for the quarter.
- The most recent BJ’s Wholesale Club earnings report also includes net income of $35.80 million.
- Net income reported by the retail company in the first quarter of 2018 was $14.14 billion.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club earnings for the first quarter of the year also has operating income coming in at $70.68 million.
- The company’s operating income reported during the same period of the year prior was $64.57 million.
- The company’s outlook for the full year of 2019 includes earnings per share between $1.42 and $1.50.
- The revenue outlook for this same period has it ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.20 billion.
- Wall Street is looking for earnings per share and revenue of $1.47 and $13.36 billion.
BJ stock was up slightly as of Thursday afternoon.
