Buckeye Partners (NYSE: BPL ) announced that the company is being bought out by IFM Investors, which played a role in BPL stock skyrocketing more than 25% on Friday.

The Houston, Texas-based business said today that it will be acquired in an all-cash deal that has an enterprise value of $10.3 billion, as well as equity value of $6.5 billion. The move will see IFM pay Buckeye roughly $41.50 per the latter’s unit, which amounts to about a 27.5% premium over Buckeye’s closing unit price on May 9.

This amount also tallied up to roughly a 31.9% premium over its volume-weighted average unit price since Nov. 1, which is the last trading that transpired before Buckeye said it was weighing strategic options. Buckeye’s portfolio includes a network of integrated midstream assets.

This network has 6,000 miles of pipeline that includes over 100 delivery locations, as well as 115 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate tank capacity that surpasses the mark of 118 million barrels. The company’s network of marine terminals can be mostly found in the East Coast, as well as the Gulf Coast regions and the Caribbean.

Buckeye has close to 2,000 employees located around the U.S. and it has a number of subsidiaries across the nation.

BPL stock is up roughly 28.1% on Friday following the news, bringing the stock price of the company to $41.70 per share. Nevertheless, shares are down roughly 22% throughout the last 12 months through Thursday.