We have compiled a list to help you find the best deals on Cinco de Mayo, which include some that require you to leave the house, while others do not.

Here are the greatest ones:

Chipotle : Via DoorDash , the Mexican burrito chain announced that it will allow consumers to buy its food for delivery while waiving the delivery fee for orders of $10 or more.

: Via , the Mexican burrito chain announced that it will allow consumers to buy its food for delivery while waiving the delivery fee for orders of $10 or more. Bahama Breeze Island Grille : Through May 31, you can get $5 classic margaritas and $10 customizable rum and tequila flights.

: Through May 31, you can get $5 classic margaritas and $10 customizable rum and tequila flights. El Pollo Loco : Between Friday, May 3 and Sunday, May 5, El Pollo Loco customers can get $5 Street Corn Tostadas, as well as $5 Fire-Grilled Chicken.

: Between Friday, May 3 and Sunday, May 5, El Pollo Loco customers can get $5 Street Corn Tostadas, as well as $5 Fire-Grilled Chicken. Condado Tacos : Starting on Saturday, May 4, this brand will offer a two-day fiesta with $1 off house margaritas, $20 house margarita pitchers, $3 draft beers, as well as $5 tequila shots.

: Starting on Saturday, May 4, this brand will offer a two-day fiesta with $1 off house margaritas, $20 house margarita pitchers, $3 draft beers, as well as $5 tequila shots. Moe’s Southwest Grill : When you spend $10 on your Moe’s order via Uber Eats, you’ll get a free HomeWrecker burrito using the promo code FREEFIESTA! The chain is also offering free shirts to the first 50 people who stop by each location on May 5.

: When you spend $10 on your Moe’s order via Uber Eats, you’ll get a free HomeWrecker burrito using the promo code FREEFIESTA! The chain is also offering free shirts to the first 50 people who stop by each location on May 5. California Pizza Kitchen : Go to this location for $5 fresh Agave Lime Margaritas all day on Cinco de Mayo.

: Go to this location for $5 fresh Agave Lime Margaritas all day on Cinco de Mayo. Islands Burgers : All 30 days of May will be special here with $2 off their Rocks, Frozen, Strawberry, Mangorita and Spicy Margaritas.

: All 30 days of May will be special here with $2 off their Rocks, Frozen, Strawberry, Mangorita and Spicy Margaritas. Del Taco: Using the Del App, for a purchase of $5 or more, you can get a free Beyond Taco, Beyond Avocado Taco or Del Taco.

Happy Cinco de Mayo!