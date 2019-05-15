CrowdStrike announced on Tuesday that the company has filed for its IPO.
Here are seven things investors should know about the move:
- CrowdStrike is a name that most recognize as the company investigated the Russia-linked hack on the Democratic National Committee back during the 2016 elections.
- One of the business’ biggest products is Falcon, a cloud-based security system that a growing number of companies have been using to offload many security tasks directly to the company’s servers.
- Falcon subscriptions have experienced great growth as this number has more than doubled year-over-year, reaching 2,516 as of January 31.
- “Our single lightweight agent is installed on each endpoint and provides local detection and prevention capabilities while also intelligently collecting and streaming high fidelity data to our platform for real-time decision-making,” the company said in the filing. “Our Threat Graph processes, correlates, and analyzes this data in the cloud using a combination of AI and behavioral pattern-matching techniques.”
- For the last fiscal year ending January 31, CrowdStrike posted a loss of $140.1 million and revenue of $249.8 million, with the latter figure more than doubling year-over-year.
- “We have experienced rapid growth in recent periods, and if we do not manage our future growth, our business and results of operations will be adversely affected,” according to the filing. “We have a history of losses and may not be able to achieve or sustain profitability in the future.”
- CrowdStrike will trade on the Nasdaq exchange with the ticker symbol CRWD.