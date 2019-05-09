Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Dropbox Earnings: DBX Stock Surges as Q1 Sales Surge 22% Y2Y

Dropbox Earnings: DBX Stock Surges as Q1 Sales Surge 22% Y2Y

Shares are up more than 3% after the bell

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) reported its quarterly earnings results late in the afternoon today, bringing in a profit that was stronger than what analysts called for, while the company’s revenue increased year-over-year, playing a role in lifting DBX stock more than 3% after hours Thursday.

Dropbox EarningsThe San Francisco, Calif.-based digital storage business — founded in 2007 — announced that for its first quarter of its fiscal 2019, it brought in a net loss of $7.7 million, or 2 cents per share, which was considerably narrower than the company’s losses from the year-ago quarter, which came in at $465.5 million, or $2.13 per share.

Dropbox added that when adjusted for stock-based compensation and other items, the company brought in earnings of 10 cents per share, which was a beat when taking into account the Wall Street adjusted earnings consensus estimate of 6 cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet in a survey of analysts.

The company added that it brought in revenue of $385.6 million, which marked a 22% increase from the $316.3 million it brought in during the same period a year ago. The figure was higher than the Wall Street revenue guidance as analysts predicted Dropbox would amass sales of $381.6 million.

For its second quarter of 2019, analysts predict adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share on revenue of $282 million.

DBX stock is surging roughly 3.6% after the bell today following the company’s impressive quarterly earnings showing. Shares had been sliding roughly 1.9% during regular trading hours as Dropbox geared itself up to report its latest quarterly earnings figures.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/05/dropbox-earnings-dbx-stock/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?