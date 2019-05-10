Friday Apple Rumors: First iPhone 11R Renders Leak

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is what the iPhone 11R may look like. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 11R Render: A new render of the iPhone 11R may give us our first look at the upcoming smartphone, reports BGR. This render is allegedly based on leaked parts being made for the iPhone 11R. The render shows off a device that features a square camera bump on the rear. This is similar to the camera bump that the iPhone 11 and 11 Max may be sporting. However, this one only features two cameras, instead of three.

A13 Chip: A recent rumor claims that mass production of A13 chips for this year’s iPhone has begun, AppleInsider notes. This rumor says that TSMC is handling the production of the new chips from Apple. It also claims that test runs for the chips took place last month. This will be a 7-nanometer chip, but may use the new N7 Pro process for creation.

2019 iPhone Features: A recent report claims to know some features of the 2019 iPhone, reports MacRumors. According to this report, the tech company will allow users to charge AirPods through the iPhone 11. This will be possible by placing the earbuds on the rear of the devices. The rumor says this feature is coming to all three Apple smartphones coming out this year. There will also be an auto correct feature that can place people who were cut out of photos by accident back in.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.