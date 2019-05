Ground Beef Recall 2019: What to Know Before Your Memorial Day BBQ

It’s the worst time for a ground beef recall 2019 with Memorial Day just around the corner, but here we are anyways.

Source: Shutterstock

The ground beef recall 2019 covers 62,112 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7. These products were packaged on April 19, 2019 and included a large variety of meats.

The following are the products in the ground beef recall 2019.

CHOICE BNLS RIB FINGER MEAT

CHOICE BNL RIB FINGER MEAT

PRIME BNL CHUCK FLAP MEAT

CHOICE BNL CHUCK FLAP MEAT

PRIME BNL 1X1 CHUCK EYE ROLL

CHOICE BNL 1X1 CHUCK EYE ROLL

PR ANGUS BNL BRISKET

CHOICE BNLS 120 BRISKET

CH ANGUS BNLS PECTORAL MEAT

CHOICE B/I CHUCK SIDE RIB

CH B/I BRISKET-BIN

CH CHUCK ROLL 1X1

CH ANGUS BNLS CHUCK TENDERS

CHOICE BNL OUTSIDE SKIRT

PRIME BNL OUTSIDE SKIRT

CHOICE BNL NAVEL 10″

CHOICE BNL 1/4″ SHOULDER CLOD

CHOICE BNL RIB CAP

CH ANGUS SHLDR CLOD

CH ANGUS XT SHLDR CLO

CH HEAVY EXPORT RIB

BEEF NECK BONES

CH ANGUS LIGHT EXPORT RIB

CH ANGUS HEAVY EXPORT RIB

CH ANGUS B/I CHUCK SHORT RIB

CH ANGUS CHUCK ARM

CH ANGUS B/I N/O CHUCK BLADE

PRIME BI 2X2 EXPORT RIB

CHOICE B/I 123A SHORT RIB

PRIME B/I 123A SHORT RIB

CH LIGHT LIPON RIBEYE

CH INNER SKIRT

CH LIFTER MEAT

NR SHANKMEAT

CH LIGHT EXPORT RIB

CH B/I N/O CHUCK BLADE

CH B/I SHORT RIB

CH B/I ARM SECTION

NR B/I FORESHANK

CHOICE BNL 2X2 LIP-ON RIBEYE

PRIME BNLS OUTSIDE SKIRT

CHOICE BNLS OUTSIDE SKIRT

CHOICE BNLS TERES MAJOR

PRIME BNLS 2″ RIBEYE UP

CH ANGUS INNER SKIRT

CHOICE BI BACK RIB

The products in the ground beef recall 2019 come from Aurora Packing Company. Customers that have these products are advised to throw them away or return them at the point of purchase for a refund.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.