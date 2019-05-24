Memorial Day 2019 is coming up and many are wondering if the stock market will be closed on that day.

The holiday will take place on Monday, May 27 as it is a celebration of the members of the military who lost their lives battling bravely for our country. All major stock market exchanges will shutter their doors on Memorial Day 2019, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

In fact, they will not open at all throughout the course of the day as it is custom for the market to remain closed during national holidays, and Memorial Day is no exception. The market will open its doors once again on Tuesday, May 28, much like most federal offices and buildings.

Beyond this holiday, we won’t have any stock market holidays up until Independence Day as the stock market will not open at all during July 4. It will also close early on July 3 as you can expect all major exchanges to be closed on that day by 1 p.m.

Nasdaq will also continue to send alerts to customers in order to notify them of days in which the market will close early. These alerts can give you more information on these closings, including system operating times.

Enjoy your Memorial Day this year and take a moment to reflect on the brave men and women who served this country proud and lost their lives protecting it.