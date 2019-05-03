The 2019 Glassdoor jobs report was released today and it revealed that wages are finally going up for low-wage workers.
The U.S. Labor Department said today that the average hourly earnings grew 3% year-over-year, marking the ninth straight month to experience this growth. Wage growth is at its highest for the lowest 25% of earners thanks in large part to recent increases to minimum wages.
This figure is being fueled in large part to a tightening labor market, pushing employers to pay their workers more as the competition is doing the same. “Job openings are like a crystal ball into employer expectations of the US economy,” Daniel Zhao, a senior economist at Glassdoor, said in a release.
“Employers can open or close job postings instantly in response to fast-changing economic trends or world events,” he added.
Here are the 10 fastest-growing jobs, according to the Glassdoor list:
- Web Developers: Pay increase of 3.5% year-over-year from $64,912 to $67,158.
- Security Officers: Pay increase of 3.6% over the same span from $34,419 to $35,646.
- Machine Operators: Pay increase of 4% year-over-year from $38,347 to $39,870.
- Office Managers: Pay increase of 4.2% year-over-year from $46,108 to $48,060.
- Cashiers: Pay increase of 4.6% from $26,590 to $27,821.
- Truck Drivers: Pay increase of 4.6% from $53,283 to $55,741.
- Bank Tellers: Pay increase of 4.6% from $30,506 to $31,915.
- Material Handlers: Pay increase of 4.9% from $35,613 to $37,350.
- Pharmacy Technicians: Pay increase of 7.4% from $29,422 to $31,609.
- Bartenders: Pay increase of 9.6% from $32,225 to $35,309.
Forecasts suggest that more low-paying jobs will experience wage increases moving forward.