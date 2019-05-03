The 2019 Glassdoor jobs report was released today and it revealed that wages are finally going up for low-wage workers.

The U.S. Labor Department said today that the average hourly earnings grew 3% year-over-year, marking the ninth straight month to experience this growth. Wage growth is at its highest for the lowest 25% of earners thanks in large part to recent increases to minimum wages.

This figure is being fueled in large part to a tightening labor market, pushing employers to pay their workers more as the competition is doing the same. “Job openings are like a crystal ball into employer expectations of the US economy,” Daniel Zhao, a senior economist at Glassdoor, said in a release.

“Employers can open or close job postings instantly in response to fast-changing economic trends or world events,” he added.

Here are the 10 fastest-growing jobs, according to the Glassdoor list:

Web Developers : Pay increase of 3.5% year-over-year from $64,912 to $67,158.

: Pay increase of 3.5% year-over-year from $64,912 to $67,158. Security Officers : Pay increase of 3.6% over the same span from $34,419 to $35,646.

: Pay increase of 3.6% over the same span from $34,419 to $35,646. Machine Operators : Pay increase of 4% year-over-year from $38,347 to $39,870.

: Pay increase of 4% year-over-year from $38,347 to $39,870. Office Managers : Pay increase of 4.2% year-over-year from $46,108 to $48,060.

: Pay increase of 4.2% year-over-year from $46,108 to $48,060. Cashiers : Pay increase of 4.6% from $26,590 to $27,821.

: Pay increase of 4.6% from $26,590 to $27,821. Truck Drivers : Pay increase of 4.6% from $53,283 to $55,741.

: Pay increase of 4.6% from $53,283 to $55,741. Bank Tellers : Pay increase of 4.6% from $30,506 to $31,915.

: Pay increase of 4.6% from $30,506 to $31,915. Material Handlers : Pay increase of 4.9% from $35,613 to $37,350.

: Pay increase of 4.9% from $35,613 to $37,350. Pharmacy Technicians : Pay increase of 7.4% from $29,422 to $31,609.

: Pay increase of 7.4% from $29,422 to $31,609. Bartenders: Pay increase of 9.6% from $32,225 to $35,309.

Forecasts suggest that more low-paying jobs will experience wage increases moving forward.