Friday Apple Rumors: Lady Gaga May Perform at Apple Park

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about Lady Gaga. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Lady Gaga: A new rumor claims that Lady Gaga is going to perform at Apple Park, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the entertainer will be performing at the venue for its opening event. The opening event for the Park is supposed to start today, but there’s been no word yet on if Lady Gaga is in attendance. It’s possible that the event will last for multiple days and she will perform on Saturday instead.

iPhone Users: New data shows that iPhone user base growth is slow for the first quarter of 2019, MacRumors notes. This data comes from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. The group says that the iPhone user base was 193 million units in the first quarter of 2019. This would have it only growing 2% from the iPhone user base of 189 million from the same time last year. This all falls in line with other data that suggests that iPhone sales are slowing down.

Investor Website: Apple has updated its Investor Relations website, reports 9to5Mac. This update has the company giving a stronger focus to press releases from its news room. Other changes to the website also make it less difficult for users to find the company’s earnings data. There have also been several other small change that make the page easier to navigate.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.