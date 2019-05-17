Luckin Coffee IPO: 15 Things for Investors to Know About LK Stock

A Luckin Coffee IPO is underway for the Chinese coffee chain.

Here’s what we know about the Luckin Coffee IPO.

The company’s stock is trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the stock ticker “LK”.

The Luckin Coffee IPO price for LK stock is sitting at $17.00 per American Depositary Share (ADS).

This is at the high end of the company’s expected IPO range of $15 per share to $17 per share reported last week.

There’s also an option for underwriters of the deal to purchase an additional 4,950,000 shares of LK stock.

This represents another possible $84.15 million for the Luckin Coffee IPO.

Together, this gives the IPO a possible total value of $645.15 million.

The most recent valuation of the company has it sitting at $2.90 billion.

The book runners for the Luckin Coffee are Credit Suisse Securities, Morgan Stanley, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and Haitong International Securities Company Limited.

The co-managers for the IPO are KeyBanc Capital Markets and Needham & Company.

Luckin Coffee reported revenue of $125.30 million for 2018.

Net loss reported by the company during the previous year was $241.30 million.

Luckin Coffee has been pushing to grow quicker and become the largest coffee chain in China.

As a result, the company has been focusing on deep discounts as a way to draw in more customers.

LK stock was up 44% as of Friday morning.

