Have you taken a look at the Memorial Day deals available to veterans this 2019?
We have compiled 10 of the best steals and freebies for you to enjoy with your military ID this weekend and upcoming Monday:
- Applebee’s: Through May 31, the restaurant is offering active and retired military service members and their families 10% off their bill.
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Veterans, active military and Gold Star family members get a free entree when they purchase another meal Monday.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: Active-duty military and veterans can get a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals menu with proof of service from 3 p.m. to 6p.m. Monday.
- Outback Steakhouse: Active military, veterans, police officers and firefighters with a valid state or federal ID get 20% off through Monday.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Vets and active military get a buy-one-get-one offer on sandwiches, salads and Pick-Your-Pair with your ID.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Through Monday, every active military, veterans and first responders get 10% off their entire purchase.
- Goodyear Auto Service: Active and retired military can make an appointment for Goodyear and Just Tires through Monday for a free car care check and 10% off Goodyear Tires. a Valid ID is requires and appointments can be booked for services performed through June 13.
- Eyemart Express: Through May 31, veterans, active and non-active duty military personnel and their families can get a 20% discount on eyewear purchases when they show a valid military, dependent, retiree or DD214 card.
- Sherwin-Williams: For Military Appreciation Month, active military, veterans and reservists and their spouses save an extra 10% on paints and stains.
- Sleep Number: Through June 2, active military and veterans can save $100 on any sale price with a promo code at www.sleepnumber.com/military.