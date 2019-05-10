Welcome

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / 8 Mother’s Day Poems to Celebrate Mom in 2019

8 Mother’s Day Poems to Celebrate Mom in 2019

How will you be celebrating this year?

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

What are some of your favorite Mother’s Day poems?

Mother's Day Poems
Source: Flickr

This is one of the best unofficial holidays of the year as it is a time to celebrate and honor the women who brought us into this world and showed us everything from joy to discipline, laughter, crying and much more. The day lands on this weekend as it will be Sunday, May 12.

In honor of the holiday, we have compiled eight Mother’s Day poems to celebrate our moms in 2019. Browse through the next few slides to check them out and share them on your favorite social media platform.


Mother’s Day

Mother's Day Poems
Source: Flickr

  • Of all the special joys in life,
    The big ones and the small,
    A mother’s love and tenderness
    Is the greatest of them all. -Anonymous
  • Just one little wish for you, Mom,
    But it’s loving and happy and true –
    It’s a wish that the nicest and best things
    Will always keep coming to you! -Anonymous

 


Mother’s Day

Mother's Day Poems
Source: Pixabay

  • The heart of a home is a mother
    Whose love is warm and true,
    And home has always been “sweet home”
    With a wonderful mother like you! -Anonymous
  • Once upon a memory
    Someone wiped away a tear
    Held me close and loved me,
    Thank you, Mother dear. -Anonymous

 


Mother’s Day

Mother's Day Poems
Source: Flickr

  • Mom’s smiles can brighten any moment,
    Mom’s hugs put joy in all our days,
    Mom’s love will stay with us forever
    and touch our lives in precious ways…
    The values you’ve taught,
    the care you’ve given,
    and the wonderful love you’ve shown,
    have enriched my life
    in more ways than I can count.
    I Love you Mom! -Anonymous
  • You filled my days with rainbow lights,
    Fairytales and sweet dream nights,
    A kiss to wipe away my tears,
    Gingerbread to ease my fears.
    You gave the gift of life to me
    And then in love, you set me free.
    I thank you for your tender care,
    For deep warm hugs and being there.
    I hope that when you think of me
    A part of you
    You’ll always see. -Anonymous

 


Mother’s Day

Mother's Day Poems
Source: Flickr

  • For all the times you gently picked me up,
    When I fell down,
    For all the times you tied my shoes
    And tucked me into bed,
    Or needed something
    But put me first instead.
    For everything we shared,
    The dreams, the laughter,
    And the tears,
    I love you with a “Special Love”
    That deepens every year. -Anonymous
  • My mom, she’s the best,
    From her head to her toes!
    She’s warm and she’s soft,
    And smells as sweet as a rose. -Anonymous

 

