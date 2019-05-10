What are some of your favorite Mother’s Day poems?
This is one of the best unofficial holidays of the year as it is a time to celebrate and honor the women who brought us into this world and showed us everything from joy to discipline, laughter, crying and much more. The day lands on this weekend as it will be Sunday, May 12.
In honor of the holiday, we have compiled eight Mother’s Day poems to celebrate our moms in 2019. Browse through the next few slides to check them out and share them on your favorite social media platform.
Mother’s Day
- Of all the special joys in life,
The big ones and the small,
A mother’s love and tenderness
Is the greatest of them all. -Anonymous
- Just one little wish for you, Mom,
But it’s loving and happy and true –
It’s a wish that the nicest and best things
Will always keep coming to you! -Anonymous
Mother’s Day
- The heart of a home is a mother
Whose love is warm and true,
And home has always been “sweet home”
With a wonderful mother like you! -Anonymous
- Once upon a memory
Someone wiped away a tear
Held me close and loved me,
Thank you, Mother dear. -Anonymous
Mother’s Day
- Mom’s smiles can brighten any moment,
Mom’s hugs put joy in all our days,
Mom’s love will stay with us forever
and touch our lives in precious ways…
The values you’ve taught,
the care you’ve given,
and the wonderful love you’ve shown,
have enriched my life
in more ways than I can count.
I Love you Mom! -Anonymous
- You filled my days with rainbow lights,
Fairytales and sweet dream nights,
A kiss to wipe away my tears,
Gingerbread to ease my fears.
You gave the gift of life to me
And then in love, you set me free.
I thank you for your tender care,
For deep warm hugs and being there.
I hope that when you think of me
A part of you
You’ll always see. -Anonymous
Mother’s Day
- For all the times you gently picked me up,
When I fell down,
For all the times you tied my shoes
And tucked me into bed,
Or needed something
But put me first instead.
For everything we shared,
The dreams, the laughter,
And the tears,
I love you with a “Special Love”
That deepens every year. -Anonymous
- My mom, she’s the best,
From her head to her toes!
She’s warm and she’s soft,
And smells as sweet as a rose. -Anonymous