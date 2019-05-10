What are some of your favorite Mother’s Day poems?

This is one of the best unofficial holidays of the year as it is a time to celebrate and honor the women who brought us into this world and showed us everything from joy to discipline, laughter, crying and much more. The day lands on this weekend as it will be Sunday, May 12.

In honor of the holiday, we have compiled eight Mother’s Day poems to celebrate our moms in 2019. Browse through the next few slides to check them out and share them on your favorite social media platform.

Mother’s Day

Of all the special joys in life,

The big ones and the small,

A mother’s love and tenderness

Is the greatest of them all. -Anonymous

But it’s loving and happy and true –

It’s a wish that the nicest and best things

Will always keep coming to you! -Anonymous

Mother’s Day

The heart of a home is a mother

Whose love is warm and true,

And home has always been “sweet home”

With a wonderful mother like you! -Anonymous

Someone wiped away a tear

Held me close and loved me,

Thank you, Mother dear. -Anonymous

Mother’s Day

Mom’s smiles can brighten any moment,

Mom’s hugs put joy in all our days,

Mom’s love will stay with us forever

and touch our lives in precious ways…

The values you’ve taught,

the care you’ve given,

and the wonderful love you’ve shown,

have enriched my life

in more ways than I can count.

I Love you Mom! -Anonymous

Fairytales and sweet dream nights,

A kiss to wipe away my tears,

Gingerbread to ease my fears.

You gave the gift of life to me

And then in love, you set me free.

I thank you for your tender care,

For deep warm hugs and being there.

I hope that when you think of me

A part of you

You’ll always see. -Anonymous

