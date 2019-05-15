Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2019, which means that you can get some free cookies if you go to the right places and play your cards right.

Source: Shutterstock

The holiday is also celebrated on Aug. 4 for some reason, but we’ll focus on this Wednesday as we all want our chocolate chip cookies as soon as possible. Here are some deals linked to the day that you should know about for today:

Einstein Bros. Bagels : Go to this place and if you are part of the Shmear Society, you can get a free cookie with any purchase, as well as a coupon in your email or loaded directly to your rewards account.

: Go to this place and if you are part of the Shmear Society, you can get a free cookie with any purchase, as well as a coupon in your email or loaded directly to your rewards account. Fresh Market : Go to Fresh Market today for a great deal as an 18-count of Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies will set you back $1.99.

: Go to Fresh Market today for a great deal as an 18-count of Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies will set you back $1.99. Nestlé Toll House Café : Every location will be giving away free chocolate chip cookies all day today. The deal applies only to in-store purchases and while supplies last. There’s a limit of one per guest.

: Every location will be giving away free chocolate chip cookies all day today. The deal applies only to in-store purchases and while supplies last. There’s a limit of one per guest. Potbelly Sandwich Shop : You can get a free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie with any purchase on Wednesday.

: You can get a free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie with any purchase on Wednesday. Wendy’s: This fast food joint has a limited-time, new Frosty Cookie Sundae with vanilla Frosty, chocolate chunk cookie and Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce for only $1.99. Small Frosty treats are 50 cents as well.

Enjoy your cookies today!