Air Force One Redesign: Trump Makes Big Changes to Presidential Plane

President Donald Trump has reveled the Air Force One redesign in a recent interview.

Source: Shutterstock

The Air Force One redesign will have the new plane switching to a different color scheme. This will have it sporting the U.S. colors of red, white and blue.

This Air Force One redesign will have the top half of the plane painted white. There will then be a red stripe that runs down the length of the plane in the middle. The bottom half of the plane will be under that stripe and is blue.

The new Air Force One redesign replaces the iconic look that has been on the plane for decades now. The current color scheme has the plane being mostly white with a sky blue pattern on it, reports New York Post.

During the interview when the Air Force One redesign was revealed, President Trump says that he was responsible for the design. He also notes that the planes were much cheaper to purchase than originally intended, coming in at $1.60 billion less than initially planned.

While the Air Force One redesign doesn’t appear controversial, there are already calls from Democrats to try an stop the redesign. This includes an amendment proposed by Rep. Joe Courtney. He argues that additional paint can add extra wait to the plane and cause delays in the redesign, ABC News notes.

