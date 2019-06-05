American Eagle Outfitters Earnings: AEO Stock Gains on Q1 Beat

American Eagle Outfitters earnings for the first quarter of 2019 have AEO stock heading higher on Wednesday.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO ) starts off its earnings report for the first quarter of the year with earnings per share of 24 cents. This is up from the company’s earnings per share of 23 cents from the same time last year. It was also a boon to AEO stock by beating out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 21 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported in the American Eagle Outfitters earnings release for the first quarter of 2019 comes in at $40.75 million. This is better than the company’s net income of $39.93 million reported in the first quarter of 2018.

The American Eagle Outfitters earnings report for the first quarter of the year has operating income coming in at $47.85 million. That’s an increase over the clothing retailer’s operating income of $50.71 million from the same period of the year prior.

American Eagle Outfitters earnings for the first quarter of 2019 also includes revenue of $886.29 million. This is an improvement over the company’s revenue of $822.96 million reported in the first quarter of the previous year. It was also good news for AEO stock by coming in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $854.88 million for the period.

The most recent American Eagle Outfitters earnings report also includes its outlook for the second quarter of the year. The company is expecting earnings per share for the quarter to range from 30 cents to 32 cents. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of 35 cents for the second quarter of 2019.

AEO stock was up 4% as of noon Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.