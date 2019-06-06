Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Buy Self-Driving Car Startup Drive.ai

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of acquisition plans. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Drive.ai Acquisition: A new rumor claims that Apple is planning to purchase Drive.ai, reports 9to5mac. Drive.ai is a startup with a focus on self-driving cars. If the rumors are true, it means the tech company is looking to expand its self-driving car abilities. AAPL has already reportedly been working on self-driving car efforts. This seems to be the direction the company is moving with Project Titan after shifting away from making its own vehicle.

Find My: Details about Apple’s Find My service reveals how it works with devices not connected to a network, BGR notes. The way that the company’s devices are traceable has to do with Bluetooth. This has the devices sending out small Bluetooth signals that other devices can use to track them. The company notes that this doesn’t take up much energy. That means it won’t be a drain on batteries.

New York Font: Apple is sharing its “New York” font for free, reports AppleInsider. This has the company allowing developers to make use of the special font. This is the same font from the original Macintosh computer. Updates to the font make it look better on modern screens, while still retaining its original look.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.