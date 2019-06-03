Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Reveals iOS 13 at WWDC 2019

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about iOS 13. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iOS 13: Apple is giving fans their first look at iOS 13, reports MacRumors. The newest version of iOS is debuting at the company’s WWDC 2019 event, which starts today. Owners of iOS devices can look forward to finally getting a Dark Mode when iOS 13 comes out. Other changes include swipe being added to the virtual keyboard by default, as well as major updates for the Maps app. There are also several other changes that are coming with the update.

watchOS 6: Apple is showing off watchOS 6 at WWDC 2019, 9to5Mac notes. The update to the mobile operating system will be bringing new features with it. This includes launching an App Store just for the smartwatch. This will open up loads of new apps for users to make use of. Among these is a new Audiobooks app, as well as a calculator app.

iOS Split: A recent rumor claims that AAPL may split iOS into two versions, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company will be introducing a new version of iOS that is specifically made for the iPad line. The rumor says that this version will be called “iPadOS.” The term iPadOS shows up in the company’s Developer License Terms and Conditions, which is where the idea of a split comes from.

