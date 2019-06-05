Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple Will Start Allowing iPad Apps on Mac

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPad apps coming to Macs. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPad Mac Apps: Apple will be allowing iPad apps on Mac devices through Project Catalyst, reports MacRumors. This new project will allow developers to create Mac apps alongside iPad app creation. This is due to the use of Xcode 11 and the newest Mac operating system, macOS Catalina. The iPad apps that developers choose to send over to Macs will also be running natively on the computers.

Siri Controls: Apple is going to start allowing other music apps to make use of Siri controls, AppleInsider notes. This change will be coming with the release of iOS 13. That opens the way for other music streaming services, such as Spotify and Pandora, to make use of Siri. This change will also apply to devices running on iPadOS, as well as the company’s HomePod smartspeaker.

Stolen iPhones: A long-running scam had thieves stealing $19 million worth of iPhones, reports 9to5Mac. This scam was run by six people making up a gang in NYC. The people would use stolen information to pose as account holders. They would them stop by wireless stores and choose to upgrade their devices. They would choose to pay for the new device via installments. This would leave the actual owner of the account paying for a device they never bought. The stolen iPhones were later sold on the black market.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.